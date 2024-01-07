IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Free Live Streaming Online: The Indian women’s cricket team will be looking to wrap up the T20 series with Australia with a win in this evening’s second game. The first match was a one-sided affair with the hosts winning easily by nine wickets. The way the team dominated the Australians and that too on the back of a white was in the fifty-over format was truly commendable. It was a combined effort of both the bowlers and batters that got India over the line and there will have to be no place for complacency if they are to claim a famous series win. Opponents of Australia will believe they had an off day in the opening game and there is a chance of a comeback. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:00 pm IST. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2024: Ellyse Perry Opens Up on Verge of Playing 300 Games for Australia.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma scored important fifties in the last game while the rest of the batters were not needed in the run chase. The duo will need to make sure they get India off to a flier again. The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues are power hitters, who can alter the game within a span of a few overs. Titas Sandhu bowled with great line and length in the previous game and was rewarded with four wickets. The pacer is all set to lead the bowling unit for the hosts.

The form of Alyssa Healy is a worry for the Australians as her constant failure has devoid them of a good start. Phoebe Litchfield held the innings together in the lower middle order for Australia and she has been a consistent performer on this tour. The bowling unit needs a lot of improvement as they were hit for plenty by the Indian opening pair. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023–24 Preview: Mercurial India Women Wary of Australia Backlash in Search of Series Win.

When is IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India women's cricket team will face their Australian counterparts in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series. The IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai and it will start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023-24 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women T20I series as well. The IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD TV channels. For live streaming details of IND-W vs AUS-W, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023-24 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of the IND-W vs AUS-W T20I series online. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I online. India will be hoping to make a proper contest of the game but it is the Australians who are likely to come out on top.

