India Women U19 (IN-W U19) now shift their focus to Super Six stage of ongoing ICC U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023, as the teens women-in-blue gear up for the opening match of the second round against the spirited Australia Women U19 (AU-W U19) on January 21 (Saturday). The high-voltage clash between IN-W U19 and AU-W U19 will be staged at North-West University No. 1 Ground, Potchefstroom and the action will begin at 05:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The two teams advanced to super six round and are placed along with Sri Lanka in group A.

In the group stage, Shafali Verma led India Women bossed the group D with a clean sweep after winning all three fixtures. The U19 Women in blue ended on the top of group D in the first round and booked their spot to group A of Super Six stage. Whereas, Australia Women also displayed a dominating show in the group stage after an opening stumble against Bangladesh. The Rhys McKenna led side won back-to-back clashes post a historical defeat at the hands of Bangladesh by 7 wickets. With two wins in the first round, Australia Women made it to group A of Super Six stage. Both the teams enter into the next round as favourites to make it for the knockouts and an opening clash in super six between the two sides is anticipated to be neck-to-neck on Saturday.

When Is IND vs AUS Super Six match U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women vs Australia Super Six match U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 will be played on January 21 (Saturday) at the North-West University No. 1 Ground, Potchefstroom. The match will start at 5:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 04:45 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Super Six stage match U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 on TV?

The India vs Australia Super Six stage match of U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023 will not be telecast live on TV in India. However, fans can still watch the match live online. More on that below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND vs AUS Super Six stage match U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2023?

FanCode will provide live streaming of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of India U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on the FanCode app or website.

