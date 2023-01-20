An interesting thing happened during the International League T20 (ILT20) match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers after a ballboy had entered the field of play and handed the ball back to a fielder who had tumbled over in an attempt to save a boundary. This happened in the fourth ball of the 15th over when a cut shot by Desert Vipers' Sherfane Rutherford saw the ball race to the boundary with Knight Riders' Sabir Ali in pursuit. Ali fell over the boundary in his attempt to stop the ball and later, the ballboy, who was sitting at the spot, walked onto the field, picked up the ball and gave it to Ali, who had come back on his feet. The delivery eventually yielded three runs, leaving a smile on the players' faces.

Watch Video of the Incident Here:

The ball kid was ready to take his chance 🤣 This lad will have some story to tell at school tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/TmWcjyQGdY — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)