Arch rivals India and Pakistan clash in the Commonwealth T20 games with both sides looking for their first win of the campaign. While India lost out to world champions Australia, Pakistan suffered a defeat at the hands of Barbados. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India would have been disappointed with the way they lost out to the Australians as they had their opponent struggling at 49/5 in pursuit of 155. The middle overs did not go their way as they failed to put sustained pressure and ultimately came with nothing. For opponents Pakistan, it was a battle they did not look the part in all departments and need to reset their minds for today's game. India versus Pakistan will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on SonyLIV from 3:30 PM IST. IND W vs PAK W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 5th T20I in Birmingham

Harmanpreet Kaur has been a consistent performer for India with the bat and it was not a surprise when she scored a fifty in the last match. Shafali Varma and Smriti Mandhana contributed as well but the lower middle order remains a disappointment. The team management will need to come up with a quick fix for this issue. Renuka Singh was a class act as she picked up four wickets. Rajeshwari Gayakwad is an experienced spinner on the side and she will look to avoid the carnage suffered in the Australia game.

Pakistan never looked like they could chase the 145 needed to win against Barbados and that is what worried their fans. Only Nida Dar provided any sort of counterattack in the middle overs as she reached a brilliant fifty. Their bowling was below par as well with none of them having an economic figure to show for their efforts.

When is India W vs Pakistan W, CWG 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs Pakistan Women CWG will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on July 31, 2022 (Sunday). The IND W vs PAK W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India W vs Pakistan W, CWG 2022 on TV?

Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 are set to televise the event in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India W vs Pakistan W, CWG 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the IND W vs PAK W match in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms.

