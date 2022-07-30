Fifth T20 match of the cricket tournament at Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) will see the arch rivals India Women (IND-W) and Pakistan Women (PAK-W) facing each other on July 31, 2022 at Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham. The high-voltage contest will kick-start at 03:30 PM IST. Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India Women vs Pakistan Women, CWG 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND W vs PAK W Cricket Match in Birmingham.

IND-W and PAK-W had a disappointing start to the tournament in CWG 2022, as they both lost their opening group stage matches. India Women lost to Australia Women in a close encounter by three wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur (52) and Shefali Verma (48) pushed the team to 154 total. And while defending the same, Renuka Singh's exceptional bowling got India some early breakthroughs as she clinched four wickets. However, after Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris from Australia women came into the crease, they sweeped match from the hands of women in blue to win by three wickets. On the other side, PAK-W tasted a 15 run defeat at the hands of Barbados Women (BAR-W) on Friday. Barbados batting first put up a total of 144 runs on the board by the aid of major contributions from Kycia Knight (62*) and Hayley Mathews (51). In response, PK-W who seemed to be overly reliant on Nida Dar couldn't get pass the set target in 20 overs and lost by 15 runs. Nida Dar remained top scorer unbeaten on 50 runs.

IND-W vs PAK-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers -Yastika Bhatia (IN-W), Muneeba Ali (PK-W) can be taken as our wicket-keepers. India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Here Are Match Results of IND W vs PAK W Last 5 T20 Encounters.

IND-W vs PAK-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Shafali Verma (IN-W), Bisma Maroof (PK-W), Aliya Riaz (PK-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND-W vs PAK-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Nida Dar (PK-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W) could be our all-rounders.

IND-W vs PAK-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Renuka Singh (IN-W), Fatima Sana (PK-W), Diana Baigh (PK-W) could form the bowling attack. India W vs Pakistan W Commonwealth Games 2022 T20I Key Players: Smriti Mandhana, Bismah Maroof and Other Players to Watch Out for in IND vs PAK Birmingham CWG Cricket Match.

IND-W vs PAK-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Yastika Bhatia (IN-W), Muneeba Ali (PK-W), Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Shafali Verma (IN-W), Bisma Maroof (PK-W), Aliya Riaz (PK-W), Nida Dar (PK-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W), Renuka Singh (IN-W), Fatima Sana (PK-W), Diana Baigh (PK-W).

Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W) could be named as the captain of your IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Nida Dar (PK-W) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

