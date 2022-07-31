India women's team are set to lock horns with their Pakistan counterparts in their second game of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, July 31. The match would be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground and is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams suffered losses in their opening encounters. While India played bravely only to suffer a heartbreaking loss to world champions Australia, Pakistan were beaten by Barbados Women. Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the series in India but will WI vs IND 1st ODI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? India Women vs Pakistan Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND W vs PAK W CWG T20I Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST

This match is a crucial one for both these sides, considering the fact that they need a win to stay in contention for a spot in the next stage. India would have a slight edge over their Asian archrivals given the fact that their performance was a very spirited one in their opening match against Australia.

Is IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of IND W vs PAK W CWG T20I. Fans can tune into DD Sports channels on their TV sets to watch the game live. However, The clash will not be available on DD National.

IND W vs PAK W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Pakistan Women Commonwealth Games 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND W vs PAK W CWG 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2022 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).