Chennai, Aug 24: Ahead of the much anticipated 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), sports & active nutrition brand Fast&Up on Monday announced its association as official Nutrition Partner-Digital of three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings.

A first of its kind association for the brand will see it come on board as official Nutrition Partner-Digital of the franchise for the upcoming season which will be played across three venue in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Having already established itself as one of the leading sports & active nutrition brands which has re-imagined intelligent nutrition and dietary supplementation in the country within five years of its inception, this partnership with the Chennai Super Kings is aimed at further broad basing the brand's wide range of effervescent flagship products.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).