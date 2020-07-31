We are nearing the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The T20 league is confirmed to get underway from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL 2020 will kick-start the Indian cricket which has been in suspension since the coronavirus pandemic. IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to take place in March-April but got postponed because of the COVID-19 virus. Now things have started to take shape, and IPL 2020 is around a month and a half away. Fans and franchises are waiting in anticipation alike for the league to begin. IPL 2020 Squad Updates: AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, Andre Russell, Lasith Malinga and List of Players Who Could Miss Upcoming Season or Part of it.

IPL franchises have been keeping fans entertained with some fun stuff by sharing some unseen videos and photos from previous seasons. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took to Instagram and posted an old video of captain Dinesh Karthik batting in the nets. Karthik can be seen playing cover drives in the video. "Cover Drive special edition Ft. @dk00019 (Dinesh Karthik) #CantWait," wrote Knight Riders in the caption. IPL 2020 Player Update: Andre Russell is Gearing Up for Upcoming Season, KKR Share Video on Instagram.

Check Out KKR's Instagram Post

Karthik will continue to lead KKR in the IPL 2020. The wicket-keeper batsman was named captain of the Kolkata-based franchise in the IPL 2018. Under, DK's captaincy, Knight Riders qualified for playoffs in 2018 but failed to make it to last four in 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 09:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).