Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a video of all-rounder Andre Russell running on their official Instagram account. “No stopping this run!” wrote Knight Riders. The video appears to be a latest one as the Caribbean all-rounder is gearing up for the upcoming season. Before Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Russell will take part in the Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020). This year’s IPL, which was postponed earlier due to coronavirus pandemic, will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Ahead of IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Share a Video of Harry Gurney 'Packing a Punch'.

The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards as confirmed by league chairman Brijesh Patel. The final of the IPL 2020 will either take place on November 08 or 10. Meanwhile, IPL governing council is expected to release the IPL 2020 schedule soon along with other guidelines in view of the COVID-19 virus. IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill Feature in KKR’s Latest Instagram Post; Kolkata Knight Riders Can't Wait for Season to Begin.

IPL franchises are expected to reach Dubai in mid-August to begin preparations from the upcoming season. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will host the IPL 2020 matches. The two-time IPL champions, KKR, will be captained by Dinesh Karthik. Last season, Knight Riders finished on the fifth spot on the points table with six wins from 14 matches.

