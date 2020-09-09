Chennai Super Fans (CSK) fans took a huge sigh of relief as pacer Deepak Chahar has returned to the team hotel. The right-arm bowler had contracted the COVID-19 virus after arriving in UAE which put his chances of participating in the tournament in jeopardy. However, he has recovered from the disease and will be raring to take the field. Recently, the official Twitter page of CSK shared Chahar's picture from the ground, giving the message that the pacer is all set to make a statement. After treatment, the youngster underwent two coronavirus tests which turned negative. CSK Team Profile for IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

"Deepak Chahar has returned two negative tests for COVID-19 and is back in team bubble," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan told PTI on Wednesday. "Now, as per BCCI protocol, he will undergo a cardiovascular test which will be an indicator of his recovery. After that, he will have another Covid Test, and if he is negative, he can join the training," Viswanathan said.

CSK's Post!!

Apart from Chahar, batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad was the other CSK player who had tested for the widely-spreading disease. Nevertheless, the latter is also showing good recovery and his quarantine period reportedly ends on September 12. However, it will be interesting to see when the duo can come back.

Chahar has been spearheading CSK's pace attack since the last two seasons, and his recovery was nothing but essential for the season. Notably, the MS Dhoni-led team already received a couple of early blows as veteran duo Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have pulled out of the tournament. Hence, CSK's playing XI will be to watch out for in their opening game against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 11:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).