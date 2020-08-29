The start of Indian Premier League 2020, which has already been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, received a huge blow, when on Friday (August 28, 2020), it was understood that 12 members of the Chennai Super Kings team, including players and staff, were tested positive for the virus. According to reports, Indian pacer Deepak Chahar is the player whose COVID-19 tests came back as positive. 12 CSK Squad Members Test Positive for COVID-19, Entire Team, Including Players and Support Staff, in Quarantine Again.

As per a report from Times of India, CSK pacer Deepak Chahar has been identified as the player who tested positive for coronavirus. Along with the 28-year-old pacer, at least 10 staff members from the three-time IPL champions’ squad are reported to be tested as positive. Now, as per protocols, the pacer will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine period and will have to test negative for two COVID-19 tests in 14 hours. Chennai Super Kings’ Fast Bowler & Support Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead of IPL 2020, Worried Fans React With Supportive Tweets!

BCCI were expected to announce the schedule for IPL 2020 this week, but due to this incident, the announcement has been put on hold. With the cash-rich league, starting in 20 day’s time, all the other seven franchises underwent coronavirus tests, but no one from their squad was tested positive.

However, BCCI are not concerned that this situation will provide any threat to the start of the competition. ‘Adequate measures are in place to tackle the situation and there is no immediate threat to the tournament. But the announcement of fixtures has been delayed because of this development,’ an official was quoted as saying by TOI.

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League is expected to start from September 19, 2020 with stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah hosting all the matches of the tournament behind closed doors.

