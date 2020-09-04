Rishabh Pant continues to sweat it out in nets with the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) round the corner. The Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper batsman is known for his big-hitting capabilities and will be critical to his side’s success in the forthcoming tournament. However, clearing the ropes in UAE is certainly not an easy task as the grounds are relatively bigger. Nevertheless, the size of the ground isn’t likely to trouble Pant, and that is certain in Delhi Capitals’ latest Instagram post. The franchise shared a video from Pant’s practice session where the southpaw can be seen smashing a UFO-sized six. Rishabh Pant & Prithvi Shaw Mess Around With Each Other After Practice Session.

“BREAKING NEWS New footage regarding the rumoured UFO sighting over ICC Academy has been uncovered last night. It was in fact a cricket ball launched into orbit by Rishabh Pant,” wrote DC while a video of the left-handed batsman’s giant strike in the training session. Well, the post was certainly a warning for all the opposition teams who are aiming to keep Pant quiet in the forthcoming season. Meanwhile, let’s look at the clip. DC Team Profile for IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

Pant, 22, has been the cornerstone of the Shreyas Iyer-led set up in the last couple of seasons and his record has been nothing short of staggering. However, the Delhi-based team hasn’t won a title so far and will like to end their drought in UAE.

Along with the swashbuckling wicket-keeper, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Shimron Hetmyer will handle the mantle in the batting department. At the same time, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra will have the onus with the ball.

