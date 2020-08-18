Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have reported to the Delhi Capitals camp and the two are seen messing around with each other. The two have played together in the Delhi Capitals’ camp and have been friends even before that since they played the junior levels together. Delhi Capitals shared an adorable video of the Shaw holding Pant by his neck after the practice session. The wicket-keeper batsman was heard saying that he reported in the morning and then went off to sleep. With IPL 2020 a tad more than a month away, the players have started reporting to their bases. IPL 2020 Latest News.

Delhi Capitals’ players Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw have started their practice session. The official handle of Delhi Capitals has been sharing the images and videos of the players sweating it out in the nets. The players of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab and a few other franchises have already started reporting to their respective teams. The final squads are expected to leave for UAE after August 20, 2020. Now, let’s have a look at the videos and pictures shared by DC.

Harshal Panchal

The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19, 2020. Delhi Capitals had a miraculous season in the last edition of the IPL 2019 as they ended up being on number three of the points table. Shreyas Iyer and the team would be looking to replicate their performances even this time.

