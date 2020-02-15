IPL 2020 Schedule Out? Check and Download PDF of Full Fixtures of All Teams in Indian Premier League 13 Leaked Online

File Image | Indian Premier League Trophy | (Photo Credits: Twitter @IPL)

The wait is over as the mega-season of the Indian Premier League 2020 is less than a couple of months away. Yes, you read it right a few netizens have managed to leak the full schedule of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. We cannot claim how authentic is the source and are still waiting for the official word. According to this schedule, the first match will be played between Rohit Sharma’s Men in Blue Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on March 29, 2020, in Mumbai at an approximate time of 7.30 pm IST. The exciting match has now emerged as the top trend on social media as the fans can’t stop gushing about the same. The fans can find full schedule, date and venue details in the article below. You can download the IPL 2020 Schedule images below and save them as PDF. IPL 2020 Schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable.

The second game will be played between Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul i.e. Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab again in an evening tie on March 30th 2020. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The third game will be held between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. You can check the full schedule here

IPL 2020 SCHEDULE IS OUT 😍😍😋 MI vs CSK will be match number 1 😎 pic.twitter.com/6X6CkYzTBf — Dhanush Reddy (@Dhanush716) February 15, 2020

A while ago, Royal Challengers Banglore and Sunrisers Hyderabad announced their full fixtures and set the Internet buzzing. The best part is that the dates and schedule matches the one released by both franchises. The last season of the Indian Premier League was won by Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians. With new faces and the renewed team management for a few franchises, the teams will be looking forward to putting their foot forward in the tournament.