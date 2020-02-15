IPL 2020 Schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable

David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo Credits: IANS)

The IPL 2020 is just a few days away and after the mega-auction which were held in December 2019, the franchisees have already decided their combination. Now, Sunrisers Hyderabad is the first one to put an end to all the fans waiting for their schedule to come out. The team will play their first game against Mumbai Indians on April 1, 2020, which will be a home game. The second game will be an away fixture which will be played against Kings XI Punjab. Sunrisers Hyderabad Team in IPL 2020: Names of Players Bought by SRH in Auctions and Their Prices, Check Full Squad of Kane Williamson-Led Team.

The official account of the Sunrisers Hyderabad posted their entire schedule on their social media account. This brought a great reaction from the fans. Kane Willaimson is still the captain of the Orange Army. As per the format, the team will play seven home games and an equal number of away ones. Check out the tweet below:

The team ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions released nig names like Yusuf Pathan, Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Ricky Bhui. You can check the full squad of the team below:

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh (Rs. 1.9 crore), Priyam Garg (Rs. 1.9 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs. 20 lakh), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh (Rs. 2 crore), Fabian Allen (Rs. 50 lakh), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav (Rs. 20 lakh), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami.