IPL 2020 Schedule of Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: IANS)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who recently changed their team logo has released its schedule for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL). As per the IPL 2020 schedule released by RCB on its social media channels, the Bengaluru-based franchise will play their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 31. RCB’s first away fixture will be against Mumbai on April 05. IPL 2020 Schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH Releases Team Fixture Ahead of Indian Premier League 13 Full Timetable.

Interestingly, the IPL 2020 full scheduled is not out yet officially. However, fans are sharing full IPL 2020 fixtures on social media platforms. It remains unclear whether it is the official one or not, but the dates do match with the version RCB released. Apart from RCB, Sunrisers Hyderabad also release their schedule for IPL 2020. Here’s How Vijay Mallya Reacted After RCB Launched New Logo Ahead of IPL 2020.

The Virat Kohli-led side is yet to win an IPL title. Last season, RCB finished on the bottom of the points table and managed to win only five matches out of 14. The team initially lost six consecutive matches.

RCB Squad for IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad