The Indian Premier League, over the years, has provided a global platform for young cricketers to show their quality on the grandest stage, producing many superstars in the ever-changing game of cricket. IPL 2021 will once again see several young hopefuls take the field with the aim of impressing many around the world. So ahead of the latest edition, we take a look at some uncapped players who could make a huge impression. IPL 2021: Devdutt Padikkal, Jhye Richardson and Other Youngsters To Watch Out For in Indian Premier League Season 14.

The IPL 2021 player auction which took place in February saw many uncapped players bag huge contracts. Krishnappa Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped in the history of IPL after being bought by Chennai Super Kings for a stunning INR 9.25 crore while Riley Meredith emerged as the most expensive overseas uncapped star after being purchased by Punjab Kings for INR 8 crores. Can Glenn Maxwell End Virat Kohli-Led RCB’s Drought in Indian Premier League?

Top Uncapped Players To Watch Out in IPL 2021

Shahrukh Khan (Punjab Kings)

The 25-year-old batsman from Tamil Nadu was one of the most wanted players during the auction and eventually was bought by Punjab Kings. Shahrukh Khan is known for his tremendous power-hitting lower down the order and has shown his quality in the domestic circuit. The 25-year-old impressed in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring at the rate of knots and will be aiming to replicate that feat in IPL 2021.

Rahul Tewatia (Rajasthan Royals)

The Haryana cricketer had a breakout season for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 and questions will arise if he can do it again. Tewatia scored 255 runs in 14 games at a strike rate just shy of 140 and in addition, picked up 10 wickets. The 27-year-old has continued to impress in this year's domestic competitions as well and will have huge expectations of him in IPL 2021.

Mohammed Azharuddeen (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The 27-year-old came into the limelight during this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament when he scored an unbeaten knock of 137 runs against Mumbai. Azharuddeen was bought by Virat Kohli’s RCB for his base price and could be a great option for them at the top of the order. Azharuddeen was also brilliant in Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring two half-centuries in five innings.

Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The Karnataka batsman was sensational in IPL 2020 and will have huge responsibilities in him this season. The 20-year-old scored 472 runs, including five half-centuries in 14 innings last season and heads into IPL 2021 on the back of brilliant displays in the domestic circuit. He scored 737 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of just below 150.

Krishnappa Gowtham (Chennai Super Kings)

The Karnataka cricketer is a veteran of the game and was one of the most wanted players during the auction. The 32-year-old possesses great ability with the ball and can also clear the rope when needed and will be a great addition to CSK’s rebuild. In 24 IPL games, Gowtham has taken 13 wickets and has scored 186 runs with a great strike rate.

