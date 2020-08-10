The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could cancel the mega players auction ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021). BCCI will be holding the IPL 2021 inside six months after the 2020 edition and thus the franchises will be left with less time to make strategies for the auction, which would have seen them rebuild the teams with all players like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others going into the pool. IPL 2020 in UAE Gets Green Signal from Government, League Chairman Brijesh Patel Confirms.

As per a Times of India (TOI) report, there could be no auction at all and franchises will be directed to retain all the players currently in their squad. "What's the point in doing a mega auction now and not have enough time to plan it properly? IPL might as well go ahead and finish the 2021 edition of the tournament and then see how it wants to go about," said a source. IPL 2020 Sponsor: Patanjali Considering Indian Premier League Season 13 Title Sponsorship.

Reportedly, franchises have agreed with BCCI’s decision to delay the mega auctions given there won’t be much time between the 2020 and 2021 editions of the T20 league.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 08:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).