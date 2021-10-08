The Indian Premier League 2021 is about to enter its last phase, which is playoffs. Four teams have been eliminated and four move to the next round. Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore confirmed their place in the playoffs earlier. The tussle for one available spot is between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. And, at this point in time it appears KKR will go through as feeding champions MI need to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by a big margin (around 170 runs), which looks impossible in T20 cricket. Assuming KKR makes it to playoffs below you can find who plays who in the IPL 2021 playoffs. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

The IPL 2021 table toppers face off in the Qualifier 1. And in this case, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will go head to head for a spot in the finals. The Eliminator takes place between third and fourth=placed teams, so Royal Challengers Bangalore are likely to face Kolkata Knight Riders. IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder List.

IPL 2021 Playoffs Schedule

Date Matches Timings (IST) Venue 10 October Qualifier 1 Delhi Capitals vs CSK* 7:30 PM Dubai International Stadium 11 October Eliminator RCB vs KKR* 7:30 PM Sharjah Cricket Stadium 13 October Qualifier 2 Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator 7:30 PM Sharjah Cricket Stadium 15 October FINAL Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 7:30 PM Dubai International Stadium

*Possible Outcome

While Chennai Super Kings will be looking for their fourth IPL title, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are eyeing their maiden title. Kolkata Knight Riders, the fourth possible team to make it to playoffs, will be aiming for their third title.

