The IPL Mega Auction 2022 is set to get underway in a few day's time and understandably, it is one of the most exciting episodes in the competition, for fans in India and abroad. All 10 franchises would be seen engaging in some tough bidding wars to sign the best and big names at the best possible price and there's a lot of excitement, curiosity and tension amongst fans. A total of 590 players would go under the hammer on both the days of the auction as teams would look to have the best candidates on board matching their requirements ahead of the 15th edition of the competition, which would begin later this year. IPL 2022 Retention: Full List of Players Retained and Purse Remaining Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 15 Mega Auction

Earlier, the two new franchises--Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad's IPL team (reportedly to be called Ahmedabad Titans) had the opportunity to pick three cricketers each from the pool of released players. While Lucknow chose KL Rahul as captain and added the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi to their ranks, Ahmedabad named Hardik Pandya skipper and picked Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan as their other two choices. Ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, let us take a look at some details about the event. IPL 2022 Auction List: Check Out Full List of Players Who Will Undergo the Hammer on February 12 & 13 in Bengaluru

When is IPL 2022 Auction going to take place? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST

The IPL Auction 2022 would be held over two days--on February 12th and 13th and is set to take place in Bengaluru. The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is reportedly likely to begin around 12 pm IST.

Some of the best Indian players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ajinkya Rahane amongst others would be targetted by several franchises in the auction. Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul currently is the most expensive player (17 crore) of this year's auction so far. It would be interesting to see if anyone surpasses him. Also, there would be no Right to Match (RTM) system this time, a method through which franchises could bring back their former players by matching the highest bid.

