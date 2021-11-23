India off-spinner Ravi Ashwin feels that IPL franchise Delhi Capitals would not retain either him or former captain, Shreyas Iyer, ahead of the upcoming mega auctions. Delhi Capitals had a splendid time in the IPL for the last two seasons--reaching the final in 2020 and making it to the second qualifier this year. Shreyas Iyer was their regular captain before he was replaced by Rishabh Pant owing to an injury. Iyer did come back last season but Pant remained in charge and now, according to Ashwin he might not even be on the retained players' list for IPL 2022. In a video on his official YouTube channel, Ashwin talked about the possible retention plans for every franchise and when discussing Delhi Capitals, he said, "Shreyas isn't there I think. I am not there. So, someone else would have to come. I would have known if I were taken," he said in the video, which is in Tamil. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Rules, Retained Players List, Date and Deadlines: Check Out Retention Policy for Indian Premier League Franchises

Take a Look at the Video Below:

The IPL mega auctions for the next season would be an interesting event with all ten teams trying to get the best players at good bargains. Prior to that, the eight IPL teams (excluding Ahmedabad and Lucknow) would have to finalise their list of retained players. Iyer has had a pretty memorable career for Delhi Capitals which saw him grow as a batsman and later even get selected for the Indian team. Iyer took up captaincy of the Delhi franchise as early as in 2018 when Gautam Gambhir stepped down from that role. Ashwin meanwhile joined the Capitals in 2019 and has been an integral part of their spin bowling unit.

Delhi Capitals would have a tough choice retaining just four players out of a talented pool which includes the likes of Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Shikhar Dhawan, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Marcus Stoinis.

