Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to usher into a new era. The T20 league organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to enter its 15th year. And ahead of that, mega player auction is going to take place. We will witness a possible major reshuffle as far as team structures is concerned and apart from it, two new teams will take field- Ahmedabad and Lucknow. So, the total of team in IPL will now be ten. MS Dhoni Confirms That He Will Play His Last T20 Game in Chennai During CSK’s ‘Champion’s Call’ Celebration (Watch Video).

The IPL 2022 auction or the mega auction as it is being termed will see franchises lock in a bidding war with both known and unknown players up for grabs. Fans will be excited than ever to witness how their favourite team shapes up. Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction we bring to you some details, however, nothing has been finalised yet but things are expected to same as follows:

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Date

The Indian Premier League mega players auction is set to held in January 2022. The IPL 2022 is expected to start from March 2022 onwards so the auction will likely take place at the start of the new year and yes it will be held in India. IPL 2022: Indian Premier League Season 15 To Be Played in India, Confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Salary Purse

Each franchise will have INR 90 crore to build a team. Previously the cap was set at INR 85 crore. However, the money from the purse will be deducted in case a franchise retains a player. More on that below.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Retention Policy and Salary Purse

Though nothing has been officially communicated yet but a franchise will be allowed to retain upto four players. The deadline to retain players is November 30. If a franchise retains four players then 42 crores will be deducted from their salary purse. Similarly, 33 crores for three players, 24 crores for two players and 14 crores for one player will be deducted from the purse for IPL 2021 auction.

IPL 2022 Players Selection for Two New Teams

The two new teams can pick three players each from the pool of players (unretained and new additions). The window for new teams to pick players will be of 25 days in December 2022 before the mega auction.

IPL 2022 Retained Players List

As of now now franchise has retained any player. The space will be updated once a team retains a player. With still a week to go for the supposed deadline we expect the names to come forward soon. Keep checking LatestLY’s cricket section for more updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2021 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).