Ravindra Jadeja will be taking over the captaincy duties at Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2022 after MS Dhoni stepped down from his role as skipper. The Indian all-rounder will only be the third-ever player to captain CSK. This is what the new CSK captain had to say.

