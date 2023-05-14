With an aim to seal top two finish, Chennai Super Kings host Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 61. CSK sit comfortably in second place on the points table with their spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs almost certain. CSK have 15 points in their kitty and a win in this fixture will take them to 17 points, thus ensuring top two finish. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have their work cut out. A win in this fixture will help them stay in contention for the IPL 2023 playoffs, maybe for some brief period of time. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 match free live streaming online and live tv telecast details. Prerak Mankad Hit on Head After Hyderabad Crowd Threw Nuts and Bolts During SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 Match, Reveals Lucknow Super Giants Fielding Coach Jonty Rhodes.

With two back-to-back wins preceding this contest, CSK will be confident to take on KKR. Playing at home and winning has been CSK’s one of the strengths. KKR will take a cue from the fact that in last five games they have managed to win three.

When Is CSK vs KKR Match 61 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders face-off on Sunday, May 14. The game will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of CSK vs KKR Match 61 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. The CSK vs KKR will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. 'Yuzi Champion' Dwayne Bravo Congratulates Yuzvendra Chahal in Signature Style For Becoming Highest Wicket Taker in IPL History (Watch Video).

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of CSK vs KKR Match 61 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the CSK vs KKR match. CSK have the upper hand going into this contest and should register a convincing win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2023 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).