Yuzvendra Chahal recently became the highest wicket taker in IPL history as he crossed the 183-wicket mark of Dwayne Bravo and became the leading wicket-taker. Bravo, who has played since the initial season of IPL till 2022, shows nice gesture as he shares a video congratulating Chahal mimicking the tunes of his famous song 'Champion, Champion' on his achievement.

Dwayne Bravo Congratulates Yuzvendra Chahal

