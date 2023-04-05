Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings won their respective opening games in the Indian Premier League and their clash in Guwahati will be special with both sides looking to maintain their winning momentum. Rajasthan Royals put Hyderabad to the sword in their previous match, dominating an away tie. Both their batting and bowling units did not put a foot wrong and the team management would have been happy with the start. Opponents Punjab on the other hand, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders, a result very few had predicted. If that performance is to go by, the team looks up to the challenge this season. Rajasthan Royals versus Punjab Kings will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Rajasthan’s top three-Sanju Samson, Jos Butler and Yashasvi Jaiswal all got fifties against Hyderabad. The way they dominate the opposition attack was a sight to behold and Punjab will do well to contain the trio. In terms of bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with 4 wickets. The Indian spinner has been fairly consistent for several years now and is the go-to man for his skipper at any stage of the game. Orange Cap in IPL 2023 Updated.

Kagiso Rabada returns for Punjab and should be drafted straight into the playing eleven. With 23 wickets in the 2022 edition of the IPL, the Proteas pacer is highly effective, particularly in the powerplays. Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada bowling in tandem gives Punjab a real cutting edge. Bhanuka Rajapaksa announced himself in style for Punjab with a fifty and the Sri Lankan player will be eager to build on it. Purple Cap in IPL 2023 Updated.

When Is RR vs PBKS Match 8 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rajasthan Royals host Punjab Kings on Wednesday, April 5. The RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 game will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RR vs PBKS Match 8 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 match will be telecast live with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, and Star Gold/HD channels. Meanwhile, this game will be also available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Fans can also enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Jalsha Movies/HD channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RR vs PBKS Match 8 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network is the digital rights holder of IPL 2023. JioCinema will provide free live streaming online of the RR vs PBKS match in India in 12 languages including Bhojpuri and Punjabi. Rajasthan look the more balanced out of the two teams and should win this game with ease.

