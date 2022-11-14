After a month of engaging cricket, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 finally ended on 13 November, Sunday. That shifts back the attention of the T20 cricket fans to IPL 2023. Although the main season is still six months away, the buildup for the season has already begun with the trading window, retentions and the upcoming auction in December. As per reports, on Tuesday, November 15, all ten IPL teams will officially announce the full list of retained, released and traded players ahead of the IPL 2023 season of the mega T20 league. IPL 2023 Live News Updates, November 14: Mumbai Indians Reportedly Release Kieron Pollard

The released players will go into the mini auction for the 2023 season which is scheduled for 23 December 2022. Fans are already excited to know the list of retained and released players and also the amount in the purse with which franchises will be going into the auction table. The deadline for the trading window is on Tuesday, 15 November. Till now, only two trades have materialized. Kolkata Knight Riders traded Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson from Gujarat Giants while Mumbai Indians have traded Jason Behrendorff from Royal Challengers Bangalore. There have been rumours around franchises releasing star players like Kane Williamson, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur and Kieron Pollard into the auction pool. Although, any official confirmations are yet to be made.

IPL 2023 Retention List, Know Date, Time and Players List

The IPL 2023 Retention list of players will be released by on November 15, Tuesday. The exact timing has not been announced yet, however, it is likely that the event will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) All the ten franchises will confirm the set of players retained and released ahead of the 2023 season together.

IPL 2023 Retention List, Know Purse Details

As per Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI), an extra amount of 5 crore rupees will be added to the remaining purse of all ten IPL teams ahead of the mini auction. The teams can individually trade or release players and the amount in the purse will be adjusted according to the price of the player traded or released.

IPL 2023 Retention List, Where To Watch Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Premier League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the retention list announcement in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be telecasting the same with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch IPL 2023 Retention List, Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream IPL 2023 retention list announcement on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

