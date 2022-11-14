The Indian Premier League fever is slowly kicking in with the franchises gearing up for the auction, which is to take place in December. Once again, fans would be rooting for their franchises to sign some top players, going ahead into the next season. Ahead of IPL 2022 earlier this year, there was a mega-auction where all the 10 teams in the mix were able to rope in some quality names. This year, it is not a mega auction and franchises would be able to retain, and release players. Ahead of the final date for retaining players, which is November 15, we are here with the live updates:

Mumbai Indians Reportedly Release Kieron Pollard:

Mumbai Indians releases Kieron Pollard ahead of auction and traded Behrendorff from RCB. Seems like MI finalised their playing xi: Rohit, Ishan, Surya, Tilak, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brewis, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Jofra Archer, Bumrah, behrendorff #IPLAuction #mumbaiindians — Rajeev Rai 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_Bharat) November 12, 2022

KKR’s Sam Billings Pulls Out of IPL 2023:

Have taken the tough decision that I won’t be taking part in the next IPL @KKRiders Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket pic.twitter.com/7yeqcf9yi8 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) November 14, 2022

