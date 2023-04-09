In the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Punjab Kings on Sunday, April 9. SRH have got a very tough start to the season and lost both of their first two matches. They are currently at the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, their opponents Punjab have made a brilliant start. After defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match, Punjab registered another victory against heavyweights Rajasthan Royals. With four points from two matches, Punjab are currently in fifth place in the table. They will be hoping to continue their momentum but with SRH having quite a few quality players, this is surely not going to be an easy task for them. SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 14 in Hyderabad.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is going to host this IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. The match has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss meanwhile will be held at 7:00 pm IST. Today in this article we will take a look at how the weather might turn out in Hyderabad during the course of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match.

Hyderabad Weather Report

Expected weather in Ahmedabad at the time of SRH vs PBKS match (Source: Accuweather)

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain during the course of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The temperature will hover between 28-33 degrees Celsius. The humidity will stay in the range of 33-44 percent. Kavya Maran's Reaction to Kyle Mayer's Dismissal During LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral! (See Pics and Video).

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad is known for producing high-scoring matches. In SRH's last match in this stadium, Rajasthan Royals put up a massive total of 203. We can expect something similar in this match too. The pitch does not have too much pace. Hence the pacers might look to vary their pace while the spinners can get some help from this surface.

