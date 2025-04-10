Mumbai, April 10: Recently, MS Dhoni added another achievement to his name in the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday. Dhoni became the first wicket-keeper to accomplish 150 catches in the IPL after catching Nehal Wadhera during the Punjab Kings' innings. Dhoni sits comfortably at the top, while the rest need to climb massively to have a shot at toppling Dhoni from the summit. Here is a look at wicketkeeper with most catches in the IPL history. IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Scripts History, Becomes First Wicketkeeper to Take 150 Catches in Indian Premier League During PBKS vs CSK Match.

MS Dhoni (CSK)

MS Dhoni (Photo: X/@IPL)

The Chennai Super Kings stalwart, MS Dhoni, has completed 150 catches in the IPL, the most by any wicketkeeper in 263 matches. He also boasts 45 stumpings.

Dinesh Karthik (DD, GL, KKR, MI, RCB)

Dinesh Karthik (Photo Credits: @JioCinema)

The former Indian wicketkeeper, who represented several franchises during his time in the IPL, sits in the second spot with 137 catches. He also completed 37 stumpings as well.

Wriddhiman Saha (GT, PBKS, KKR, SRH)

Wriddhiman Saha (Photo credit: Twitter)

The former Indian wicketkeeper known for his technical prowess comes in the third spot with 87 catches in 149 matches and also completed 26 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant (DC, LSG)

Rishabh Pant (Photo credit: X @RishabhPant17)

The explosive wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant holds the fourth spot with 76 catches in 106 matches. He is currently serving as the skipper of Lucknow Super Giants.

Quinton de Kock (DC, KKR, LSG, MI, RCB, SRH)

Quinton de Kock (Photo credit: X @KKRiders)

The experienced wicketkeeper batter, Quinton de Kock, holds the fifth spot with 66 catches in 96 appearances and also has 16 stumpings to his name as well.