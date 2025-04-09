New Delhi [India] April 9 (ANI): MS Dhoni added another achievement to his name in the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

Dhoni became the first wicket-keeper to accomplish 150 catches in the IPL. He achieved this milestone after catching Nehal Wadhera during the Punjab Kings' innings.

In the 8th over of the PBKS innings, Wadhera mishit a shot off R Ashwin, and Dhoni made a straightforward catch. Dinesh Karthik ranks second on the list with 137 catches to his credit.

Dhoni has produced several stunning stumpings and catches throughout the IPL. His quick work behind the stumps during tight moments has been key to CSK's success, he has 45 stumpings to his name.

Against PBKS, Dhoni walked to the crease at No. 5 with 25 balls remaining in the chase and 69 runs still required. Dhoni once again faced the challenge of rescuing a nearly impossible scenario. The 43-year-old seemed to rewind time with an explosive 27 off merely 12 balls, hitting three sixes and a four.

He got out on the first ball of the 20th over, hitting down the leg full toss straight to Chahal. CSK has lost four out of five matches in the ongoing IPL so far. They have not batted first in any of these matches.

After the Chepauk innings by Dhoni, in which he played an average knock of 30 in 26 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC), with just a four and six, not firing in death overs like he would have expected to, this innings brought more cheers to fans.

Dhoni is the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament's history, with 5,346 runs at an average of 39.31 and a strike rate of over 137, with 24 fifties and a best score of 84. In IPL 2025, Dhoni has made 103 runs in five innings at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of over 153.73; his best score is 30. (ANI)

