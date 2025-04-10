There was some sledging and banter observed in the commentary box of IPL 2025 between two former India national cricket team batters Ambati Rayudu and Virender Sehwag, over the innings of MS Dhoni in the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match. In a viral video posted by Star Sports on their Instagram account, Aakash Chopra was seen describing Dhoni's innings against Chennai Super Kings. While saying, Chopra brought reference to what Ambati Rayudu had said about Dhoni's batting previously, like "Helicopter Marte The" (Used to hit the Helicopter Shot). Ambati Rayudu immediately started praising the innings and talking to Virender Sehwag, as they previously were exchanged in a banter. Sehwag replied saying that he was correcting Rayudu's grammar, as MS Dhoni still hits his iconic Helicopter Shot. Ambati Rayudu Shares Cryptic Post, Former Indian Cricketer Takes Jibe at Mysterious Target For 'Controlling the Narrative'.

Ambati Rayudu vs Virender Sehwag on MS Dhoni's Batting:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

