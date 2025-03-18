Mumbai, March 18: Delhi Capitals has been strong in the IPL but hasn't won a title yet. Here, we will take a look at Delhi's captains before their new leader, Axar Patel.

Virender Sehwag

Sehwag was the first captain of the Delhi Capitals. He led Delhi for 14 years and captained the team for 52 matches.

Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir first Delhi in 2009 in the absence of Sehwag but later went to KKR. In 2018 he came back in Delhi which was his last IPL season. He captained DC for 25 matches.

Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan led DC for two years; he captained Delhi for 23 matches in the year 2016-17.

Shreyas Iyer

Iyer led DC from 2018 to 2020 before going to KKR. He captained DC for 41 matches.

Rishabh Pant

Pant was the captain of DC before Axar Patel. DC released him ahead of IPL 2025; later, he was taken by Punjab Kings. he captained DC from 2021 to 2024.