Mumbai, March 30: Ishan Kishan persists in heading the competition for the Orange Cap with 106 runs after hitting his first Indian Premier League century off 45 balls while representing his new team, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Next in line is Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer with 97 runs. Nicholas Pooran of LSG, who earned an impressive 75 against Delhi Capitals on Monday, occupies the third spot for most runs in IPL 2025. Here we will look at the top five players in the orange cap list in IPL.

1. Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan (Photo Credits: @SunRisers/X)

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan is the leading run-scorer in this Indian Premier League 2025 with a brilliant century in his debut match against Rajasthan Royals. He has 106 runs to his name.

2. Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel. (Photo credits: X/@IPL)

Dhruv Jurel is second on the list of orange cap in the Indian Premier League 2025. He has scored 103 runs in two matches.

3. Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock (Photo: @ipl/X)

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Quinton de Kock is third on the list of orange cap in the Indian Premier League 2025. He has scored 101 runs in two matches.

4. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer will lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 (Photo Credit: X@PunjabKingsIPL)

The new Punjab Kings captain is fourth on the list of orange cap in the Indian Premier League 2025. He has scored 97 runs in one match.

5. Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson in action (Photo: @ipl/X)

Sanju Samson is fifth in the list of orange cap in the Indian Premier League 2025. He has scored 79 runs in two matches.