Mumbai, June 13 : A report by Cricbuzz on the e-auction of the media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cycle 2023-2027, which began on Sunday, says that the domestic TV rights (package A) have been sold for Rs 57.5 crore per match, while for the digital rights (package B), it is Rs 48 crore. "The television rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights have been sold, at it's just about Rs 50 lakh more than Sunday's bid of Rs 57 crore. The final count is Rs 23,575 crore for Television rights at the cost of Rs 57.5 crore per game. The digital pack did not see any bid and it closed at Rs 48 crore per game," said the report. IPL Beats EPL, Second to NFL Based on Per Match Broadcasting Fees After Day 1 of Bidding for Indian Premier League Media Rights 2023-2027 Cycle.

The report also said that the identity of the winners of the TV and digital rights bid is yet to be identified with no official word coming from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It added that there will be a re-bid between winners of TV and digital rights, starting from 1:51pm on Monday, which means there are two different winners of packages A and B. IPL Media Rights: TV and Digital Rights for 2023-2027 Cycle Reportedly Sold for INR 23,575 and 19,680 Crores Respectively

Apart from packages A and B, which are television and digital groupings for the Indian broadcast region, there are two more packages in fray as well -- like package C, which has 18-game non-exclusive special matches (base price of Rs 11 crore) and package D, which is rest of the world rights (base price of Rs 3 crore). Star India were the current holders of the IPL rights for 2017-22 cycle, with a winning bid of Rs 16,347.50 crore for both TV and digital in September 2017. Previously, Sony Pictures Network won the IPL TV media rights for a period of 10 years during the inception of the tournament with a bid of Rs 8,200 crore.

