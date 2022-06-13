The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is no doubt going to get richer as its product Indian Premier League (IPL) is seeing bidding war going on for the media rights. The broadcast and digital rights of world’s expensive cricket league- IPL- are up for grabs. As per various reports, the Package A and B for TV and Digital rights respectively has been sold for a huge amount of INR 43,050 crore and as a result IPL has surpassed English Premier League (EPL) on per match broadcasting fees. IPL Media Rights: TV and Digital Rights for 2023-2027 Cycle Reportedly Sold for INR 23,575 and 19,680 Crores Respectively.

Reportedly, EPL’s per match value stands at $11 million while IPL’s per match broadcasting fee is set to touch $13 million. The National Football League (NFL), an American football league, currently rules the market with $17 million as per match value. Not just EPL, IPL is now in front of other sporting leagues like NBA (National Basketball Association) and MLB (Major League Baseball).

As of now, the media rights for broadcast and digital have been won by two different companies. But the winner of broadcast rights can challenge the winner of digital rights, thus eyeing both broadcast and digital rights. #IPLMediaRights Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After IPL Media Rights Reportedly Cross Rs 100-Crore Mark Per Match, Overall Value Touches 41,000 Cr.

Star India had the IPL media rights for the cycle 2017-2022 as it outplayed Sony Pictures in 2017. Both Star and Sony are competing neck and neck to walk away with media rights for upcoming seasons till 2027.

