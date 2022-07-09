New Zealand will tour Ireland for three-match ODI and T20 series each. The Kiwis' tour to Ireland will begin with the ODI series and the first match will be played on 10 July 2022 (Sunday) at The Village at Malahide. The match will commence at 03:15 PM IST. Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Ireland vs New-Zealand First ODI match can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Virat Kohli Gears Up With ‘Passion, Action and Noble Intention’ for IND vs ENG 2nd T20I (Watch Video)

NZ's tour to Ireland is a part of the Future Tour Program (FTP) as announced by ICC. Both the teams had a busy schedule lately and are right up on the business once again this summer. IRE is ready to host yet another chief side this year after India's visit. Even with a whitewash against India previously, Ireland as a team have shown an upswing in their game. Some new faces will be playing for Ireland this time which includes Stephen Doheny and Graham Hume. Meanwhile, Andrew Balbirnie will carry on leading the side.

New Zealand have rested seniors players like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee which would make the way for some debutants and domestic players like Glenn Philips, Finn Allen and Dane Cleaver. New Zealand previously whitewashed the Netherlands and Bangladesh 3-0 and will be looking forward to continuing dominating this time as well.

IRE vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Tom Latham (NZ), Lorcan Tucker (IRE) can be taken as Wicket-keepers

IRE vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Paul Stirling (IRE), Martin Guptill (NZ), Harry Tector (IRE) and Andrew Balbirnie (IRE) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

IRE vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mitchell Santner (NZ) and Andy Mcbrine (IRE) could be our all-rounders.

IRE vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ) and Adam Milne (NZ) could form the bowling attack.

Martin Guptill (NZ) could be named as the captain of your IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Lockie Ferguson (NZ) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

