New Zealand may have won the three-game ODI series against Ireland but it has not been an easy ride for the Black Caps. After they scored more than twenty runs in the last over to beat Ireland in the opener, their low-scoring chase in the second game was anything but fluid. New Zealand are the no 1 ranked team in ODI cricket and Ireland will be proud of the way they have they have remained competitive when not many had predicted it. After this match, the teams clash in a T20 series and a victory today for the hosts will do them a world of good. Ireland versus New Zealand starts at 3:15 PM IST. IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022 in Malahide

Spinner George Dockrell is not known for his exploits with the bat but his 61- ball 74 in the previous match came in at a crucial juncture with the team struggling at 126/6. Harry Tector had an off day but he has the potential to score big. The opening pair of Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbrinie need to provide a solid platform for the middle-order players to build on. In the bowling department, all eyes will be on Curtis Campher and Simi Singh as they did put some pressure on the Black Caps batsmen.

Tom Latham in the middle order provides stability to the New Zealand side but Henry Nicholls and Glenn Philipps need to contribute more with the bat. Michael Bracewell perhaps has been the player of the series so far and has looked menacing every time he is in the middle to bat. The visitors will feel they have looked below par with the bowl in their hands so far and will be eager to improve.

When is Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club in Malahide on July 15, 2022 (Friday). The IRE vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled start time of 3:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for this game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans cannot watch live-action of the Ireland vs New Zealand game on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the IRE vs NZ T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch live streaming of Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI online. New Zealand are miles ahead of Ireland in terms of quality and should get another win under their belt.

