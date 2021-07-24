South Africa’s Ireland tour comes to end with the third and last T20I. South Africa have already pocketed the three-match series 2-0 and now will be aiming a whitewash. Ireland, on the other hand, will be hoping for a consolation win. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IRE vs SA live streaming online and TV telecast details, then continue reading. As Pakistan Sends Only 10 Athletes for Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Former Cricketer Imran Nazir Says 'Shame on People Responsible for Decline in Sports'.

Having won both the T20Is convincingly, South Africa have rested some of the players for this dead-rubber. The ODI series between the two teams ended in a 1-1 toe after the opening games was washed out.

Ireland vs South Africa, 3rd T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 3rd T20I of the three-match series between Ireland and South Africa will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on July 24, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch for Ireland vs South Africa, 3rd T20I 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, Ireland vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch Ireland vs South Africa, 3rd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans can follow Ireland vs South Africa, 3rd T20I 2021 live action on online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming the IRE vs SA ODI match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2021 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).