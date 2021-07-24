Former cricketer Imran Nazir took to Twitter to share his disappointment as Pakistan fielded only 10 athletes at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. The athletes will take part in six sporting events.

This is actually sad. Just 10 athletes from a country of 220 million people. To everyone who is responsible for Pakistan's such decline in sports , SHAME ON YOU! pic.twitter.com/4qkqC1cj7N — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) July 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)