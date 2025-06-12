Ireland National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: West Indies will play Ireland in a three game T20 series starting with the first match at the Bready Cricket Club. The West Indies lost the ODI and T20 series with England recently wherein they failed to manage a single victory throughout the campaign. The defeat has hit their confidence, and it will take a special effort from them to bounce back. Hosts Ireland on the other hand have battled hard against big guns like India and New Zealand at home in recent years although without success. They can be a competitive team and will be a tough nut to crack here. West Indies Batter Nicholas Pooran Retires From International Cricket.

Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles will open the innings for the West Indies and the duo did not have the best of time against England. Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, and Simron Hetmyer are all big hitters and give the team some much needed lift in the middle order. The Bowling unit will be led by Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph.

Harry Tector is Ireland’s best bet to get them to a big score, but he will need the likes of Ross Adair and Lorcan Tucker to support him in the middle phases. Andrew Balbirnie has been around for some time and his contribution in the powerplays will be important. Joshua Little has experience of playing in the IPL and West Indies will do well to avoid giving him wickets.

Ireland vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025 Match Details

Match IRE vs WI 1st T20I 2025 Date June 12 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, and no telecast in India

When is Ireland vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland will host the West Indies in the first T20I 2025 match on Thursday, June 12. The IRE vs WI 1st T20I 2025 match will be held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, which starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Nicholas Pooran Retirement: Check All Stats and Records of the 29-Year-Old Former West Indies Star Cricketer.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Ireland vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the IRE vs WI 2025 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Ireland vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025. For IRE vs WI T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Ireland vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025?

FanCode has the live streaming rights of the IRE vs WI T20I 2025 series in India. Hence, fans can find online viewing options of IRE vs WI 1st T20I 2025 being streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, will need to buy a pass to watch the Ireland vs West Indies T20 match. It will be a close contest with the West Indies securing a narrow win.

