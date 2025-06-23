Former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi breathed his last on June 23, 2025. He played in 33 Test matches and 15 One Day Internationals from 1979 to 1983. Doshi originally belonged from Gujarat but used to play for Bengal. He is one of only four Test bowlers who played their first Test after the age of thirty, yet went on to take more than 100 wickets. He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in London. BCCI penned down a heartfelt post on social media paying tribute to the late Dilip Doshi. Padmakar Shivalkar Dies: Man Who Accepted His Fate with Smile.

Dilip Doshi Dies

The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India spinner, Dilip Doshi, who has unfortunately passed away in London. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/odvkxV2s9a — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2025

