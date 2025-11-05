With the series locked 1-1, the India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team will take on each other in the IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 of the ongoing five-match series. The India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025 will be played at Queensland on November 5, and will be crucial to the overall outcome of the series, with just one match remaining. The first T20I ended in a no-result, while Australia claimed the second, and India made a comeback, clinching the third. IND vs AUS 2025: Travis Head Released From Australia T20I Squad To Play Shield Games for Ashes 2025–26 Preparations

It is unlikely India will make wholesome changes in a winning combination; however, it might rope in all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy for Shivam Dube, who has been poor thus far. Reddy was ruled out for the first three T20Is, but remains a crucial cog in the XI.

For Australia, Travis Head will be unavailable as the opener will feature in the Sheffield Shield to prepare for the upcoming Ashes 2025-26, which could see star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell return to the XI after an injury. Sean Abbott will also miss the remainder of the series, which could see Ben Dwarshuis included. Australia Squad for AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test Announced: Steve Smith Named Captain, Jake Weatherald Earns Maiden National Call-Up.

When is IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 Match?

The India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team 4th T20I 2025 will take place on November 6. The IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 will be played at Carrara Oval in Queensland and will commence at 1:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What is The IND vs AUS H2H Record in T20I Cricket?

The India National Cricket Team and Australia National Cricket Team have faced each other in 35 T20 Internationals. The Men in Blue have the upper hand in IND vs AUS T20I head-to-head, winning 21 while the Australians have won 13, and two ended in no results. Abhishek Sharma Has Fun Banter With Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill Over 'LV' and 'Hermes' Handbags During IND vs AUS 2025 T20I Series (Watch Videos).

Who Are the IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Abhishek Sharma Mitchell Marsh Arshdeep Singh Tim David Nathan Ellis

IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs AUS: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube/Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Likely XI vs IND: Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2025 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).