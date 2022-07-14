After an emphatic win in the 1st ODI, India would now aim to clinch the series when they take on England in the 2nd ODI on Thursday, July 14. The match would be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London and is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Jasprit Bumrah stole the show with fiery pace bowling, which had the English batting line-up ripped apart into pieces. The right-arm ace got rid of top batters like Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone for ducks, besides also claiming the wickets of David Willey and Brydon Carse. Eventually, all England could manage was 110, a target that was safely and easily knocked off by India in just 18.4 overs with 10 wickets remaining. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the series in India but will ENG vs IND 2nd ODI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network?India vs England 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST

Come Thursday, England would want to put their performance from the first ODI behind and look forward to clawing their way back into the series. Jos Buttler would be keen on having his batters step and make a difference in this do-or-die match for them. Their bowling too seemed toothless in the first ODI and the England team management might have change some personnel to give their attack the edge, they need.

Is ENG vs IND 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of ENG vs IND 2nd ODI. The clash will not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms, Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

ENG vs IND 2nd ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England 2nd ODI 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of ENG vs IND 2nd ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

