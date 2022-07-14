The Indian pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah completely tore into the English batting unit in the opening game of the three-match ODI series. The two teams meet again this evening with England needing a win to stay alive. The venue for the game is the iconic Lord's Stadium in London and it will be the hosts who need to overcome the challenge posed by the Men in Blue. The pacers often get early assistance at Lord's and the team winning the toss will have no hesitation in bowling first. A win for India and they will have the ODI series win in addition to the T20 victory they had recently. England versus India will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 5:30 PM IST. Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli: Here’s What BCCI President Said About Star-Batter’s Poor Form

Jason Roy continued his poor run of form in the opening match as he could only manage a duck. He was joined by Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone as the players who too went out without troubling the scorers. The pace and swing of Jasprit Bumrah was too hot to handle for the hosts and they will need to come up with some plans to tackle ODI cricket's premier fast bowler.

Virat Kohli's groin injury is likely to keep him out of the second ODI as well and this may prompt the team management to field an unchanged eleven. Rohit Sharma got some runs under his belt in the previous match and that should give him a lot of confidence. It is also a crucial tie for Shreyas Iyer as he has to justify his inclusion in the playing eleven.

When is India vs England 2nd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs England 2nd ODI will be played at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 14, 2022 (Thursday). The IND vs ENG cricket match has a scheduled start time of 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 05:00 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs England 2nd ODI 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs ENG ODI series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 to watch India vs ENG 2nd ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs ENG match will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs England 2nd ODI 2022?

Sony Liv, the official OTT platform of Sony, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs ENG ODI series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch live streaming of India vs England 2nd ODI online. The team batting second has a high chance of winning this match and hence all eyes will be on the toss today.

