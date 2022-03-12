India and Sri Lank face off against each other in the first Pink-Ball encounter between the teams. The IND vs SL 2nd Test 2022 will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 12, 2022 (Saturday) onwards as the teams aim for a win. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs Sri Lanka but will IND vs SL 2nd Test be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish or Doordarshan Network. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2022, Bengaluru Weather Report.

This Test series is part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship and both the teams will be extra motivated to do well and collect some valuable points. India lead the series 1-0 after a mammoth win in the previous game and will be aiming to continue that run.

Is IND vs SL 2nd Test 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches but, sadly, won’t be showing the live telecast of IND vs SL 2nd Test 2022. The IND vs SL 2nd Test 2022 will not be live on DD National as well. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SL 2nd Test 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs SL 2nd Test while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide live stream of the commentary.

