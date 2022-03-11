India and Sri Lanka will face against each other in the 2nd Test match of the series. The clash will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from March 12, 2022 (Saturday) onwards. India have a 1-0 lead entering into the match. So ahead of the encounter, we take a look at how the Bengaluru weather and the pitch could behave. Rohit Sharma Set To Play His 400th International Match During IND vs SL Pink Ball Test in Bengaluru.

India will be hosting a third Pink-ball Test in the country, which will also be the first between the two teams. Sri Lanka are yet to win a Test game in India and will be hoping to break that run. However, the hosts have a decent record in Day/Night Test matches and will look to continue that.

Bengaluru Weather

Bengaluru Weather (Accuweather.com)

The weather in Bengaluru for the Pink-Ball Test is expected to stay cooler in the night than in the morning. The temperatures are expected to be in the early 30 degrees Celcius mark and can fall significantly as the day progresses. Dew could play a factor when the artificial lights are on.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

This will be the first Test played at the stadium since June 2018. The strip jas always favoured the batters and is again expected to behave in a similar fashion. Pacers are likely to get some help early on as the ball swings but spinners will grow into the game.

