India are set to face Zimbabwe in the first of a three-match ODI series on Thursday, August 18. The match will be played at the Harare Sports Club and is slated to start at 12:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India enter this series after whitewashing West Indies on Caribbean turf a few weeks ago. Their performance and the presence of some quality players makes them favourites to win the match and the series. Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the series in India but will IND vs ZIM 1st ODI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Virat Kohli Completes 14 Years in International Cricket, Cricket Australia Revisits His 133* Against Sri Lanka in Hobart

KL Rahul, after a long injury layoff, is making a return to the team and he will aim to improve his captaincy record after India had suffered an ODI series whitewash under him in South Africa. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be aiming to continue their spirited show after toppling Bangladesh in an ODI series prior to this.

Is ZIM vs IND 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of ZIM vs IND 1st ODI but only for DD Free Dish and DTT users. Fans can tune into DD Sports channels on their TV sets to watch the game live. However, The clash will not be available on DD National.

ZIM vs IND 1st ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of ZIM vs IND 1st ODI.

