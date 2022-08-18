Virat Kohli completed 14 years in international cricket on Thursday, August 18 and Cricket Australia took to social media to share the video highlights of one of the right-hander's most memorable ODI knocks. Back in 2012, the star batter who was then a youngster, scored a scintillating 133* off just 88 balls to help pull off a memorable run chase in Hobart against Sri Lanka.

Cricket Australia Revisits Virat Kohli's 133*:

Virat Kohli made is international debut 14 years ago today - why not re-live his best ODI knock? 🤤 Taking you back to Hobart, 2012. — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 18, 2022

