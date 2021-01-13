Kerala will look to register their second straight victory of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 as they lock horns with Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (January 13). Both teams started the tournament differently. While the Suryakumar Yadav-led Mumbai suffered a 76-run loss against Delhi, Kerala thrashed Puducherry by six wickets. Hence, Mumbai would be aiming redemption, whereas Sanju Samson’s men are looking to extend their winning streak. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Sreesanth Plays Professional Cricket After 2,804 Days, Announces His Return.

With the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube in the ranks, Mumbai arguably have the most fearsome batting line-up. At the same time, Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande are featuring in their bowling line-up. However, they failed to come together as a unit in the last game and would like to rectify their mistakes. On the other hand, Kerala were brilliant against Puducherry with Sreesanth and Sanju Samson shining in their triumph. However, they’ll face a much formidable challenge against Mumbai. Ahead of the game, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

Is Mumbai vs Kerala T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Mumbai vs Kerala match will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. On January 13, Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast the Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan and Mumbai vs Kerala matches in evening while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for the fans.

Squads

Kerala: Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson(w/c), Sachin Baby, Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Mohan, S Sreesanth, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Salman Nizar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Rohan Kunnummal, KM Asif, Sudhesan Midhun, Vathsal Govind

Mumbai: Aditya Tare(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sujit Nayak, Sufiyan Shaikh, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Prathamesh Dake, Sairaj Patil, Minad Manjrekar, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde, Kruthik Hanagavadi

